Michiana Crime Stoppers hosts fall shredding event in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers hosted its fall shredding event Saturday morning at the big red barn in Elkhart.

For a minimum $20 donation, community members were able to bring their important personal documents to be shredded by Integra at Southgate Crossing.

It was all to help prevent fraud and throw out sensitive documents in a safe way. all while helping raise reward money for Michiana Crime Stoppers.

“These are all things that you can protect and rather than throw them in the trash, you can bring them out to us,” said Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers. “We see it all the time, someone comments on the social media pages of, ‘Why don’t you just buy your own shredder and do it yourself? I’m not spending $20.’ Well, by the time that you buy your shredder, and you do that at home, I promise you’re gonna forget to do something. You’re gonna, or the shredders gonna burn up, and the next thing you know, you’re throwing it back in the trash.”

Dozens of people came out with boxes full of personal documents to be shredded.

