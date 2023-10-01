Home & Outdoor Living Expo being held this weekend at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for some inspiration for your next home project, you may want to head to Notre Dame campus this weekend.

The first-ever Home & Outdoor Living Expo kicked off Saturday morning at the Notre Dame Stadium concourse.

75 local exhibitors are offering everything you need to update your indoor or outdoor living space. There’s also a garden center and beverage area for guests to enjoy.

“We have remodelers, we have roofers, we have builders, we have anything you can think of,” said Fay Flournoy, expo director. “Blinds, you name it, we got it here. Whether you’re coming to look for new ideas, build a home, to remodel a home, we’ve got you covered.”

If you didn’t make it out there on Saturday, don’t worry. The expo continues Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

