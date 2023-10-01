Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Last 80s of the year Monday - Wednesday

Big changes coming late week with highs falling into the 60s & 50s!
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Average high is 68F and we will be 15+ degrees above average. High around 85F. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

TUESDAY: Another warm day with summer-like temperatures. High near 85F. Low 62F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: One last day of the 80s with stronger wind gusts ahead. High near 85F. Low 62F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge that has been keeping us in summer like conditions will finally give as a strong cold front moves through Michiana on Thursday, bringing in rain chances and giving us a round of weather whiplash. Highs will drop into the mid 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway
Notre Dame's Audric Estimé (7) carries the ball past Duke's Terry Moore (23) for the go-ahead...
Estimé’s late TD lifts No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 17 Duke 21-14
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) makes a throw over Duke's R.J. Oben (94) during the first half of...
Notre Dame jumps back into top 10 in latest AP Poll
Fugitive Friday: September 29, 2023

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
Music lovers gather at South Bend Record Show
Music lovers gather at South Bend Record Show
The community came together in Watervliet on Sunday to raise money for a local mom battling...
Community comes together to raise money for Hartford woman battling cancer