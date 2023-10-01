First Alert Forecast: Last 80s of the year Monday - Wednesday

It will be hard to concentrate at school & work Monday with highs nearing the mid-80s.



👉 BIG changes are on the way late week.#INwx #MIwx #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/vSbKIyYh7i — Andrew Whitmyer (@AWhitmyer) October 2, 2023

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Average high is 68F and we will be 15+ degrees above average. High around 85F. Wind light and variable.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.

TUESDAY: Another warm day with summer-like temperatures. High near 85F. Low 62F. Wind S at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: One last day of the 80s with stronger wind gusts ahead. High near 85F. Low 62F. Wind SW at 10 to 25 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge that has been keeping us in summer like conditions will finally give as a strong cold front moves through Michiana on Thursday, bringing in rain chances and giving us a round of weather whiplash. Highs will drop into the mid 50s by this coming weekend and lows in the 40s.

