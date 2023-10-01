51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival underway

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The 51st annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival continued Saturday after kicking off Thursday.

Now through Sunday, you can enjoy carnival rides, games, food, contests, and lots of apples! You can purchase almost any apple product you can think of!

“We have fifteen acres of carnival, fifteen acres of vendors and then another fifteen acres of arts and crafts, so there is something for everybody to do,” said Mike Hubbard, one of the festival’s board members.

On the docket for the final day of the festival on Sunday are all the apple contests — including an apple pie eating contest, apple peeling contest, and a seed popping contest! For more information and a full list of festival events, click here.

The festival is open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission to the festival is free, but a $5 donation is requested for parking on site. Wristbands for the carnival rides are $30.

