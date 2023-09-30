ND men’s lacrosse coach talks national championship win over Duke

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of this week’s matchup against the Blue Devils, our own Terry McFadden got a chance to speak to a head coach who took down Duke to win a national championship.

Kevin Corrigan has led the Notre Dame lacrosse program for over 35 years. He is the longest tenured head coach at the school and in NCAA Division I lacrosse.

Terry sat down with Corrigan and talked with him about that title and so much more. You can hear their full conversation in the video above!

