ND men’s lacrosse coach talks national championship win over Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Ahead of this week’s matchup against the Blue Devils, our own Terry McFadden got a chance to speak to a head coach who took down Duke to win a national championship.

Kevin Corrigan has led the Notre Dame lacrosse program for over 35 years. He is the longest tenured head coach at the school and in NCAA Division I lacrosse.

Terry sat down with Corrigan and talked with him about that title and so much more. You can hear their full conversation in the video above!

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.