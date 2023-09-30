Advertise With Us

Irish offense looks to bounce back after scoring 14 in loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the...
Notre Dame receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | Associated Press)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s offense slowed down from its breakneck pace last week, following up four straight 40-point performances with a pedestrian total of 14.

To add injury to inconvenience, the Irish will likely be down two key receivers this weekend in Deion Colzie and Jayden Thomas.

“He’ll be out for a couple weeks,” said head coach Marcus Freeman of Colzie. “Jayden Thomas is questionable right now with a hamstring strain.”

The cupboards aren’t bare in the receiver room however, as true freshmen Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores have formed an effective duo so far this season.

“Personally feel like it’s been adding up since I got here in January,” Flores said. “I’m a hardworking player, and I’m going to keep going. So, just keep adding to the team, and we’ll keep building our team together.”

And as pass catchers go, tight end Mitchell Evans made a strong return after missing the Central Michigan game. He posted a seven-catch, 75-yard day against Ohio State — making him Hartman’s most consistent target on the night.

“Put a linebacker on me, I’ll win,” Evans said. “Put a linebacker on me, I’ll win. That game kind of proved I can go against anybody and pretty much win.”

Oh, and do I even need to mention the running game? Three separate backs went for five yards a pop last week. They’ll need more of that same efficiency this time around.

“Our guys have been able to rotate each other and stay fresh, and we’ve been very efficient.,” said offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. “And it’s also allowed us to attack people in different ways.”

“If you can help us win games, you’re going to play,” Freeman said. “We’re going to play guys that we can count on to do exactly what you want them to do.”

“It’s our job as a staff to continue to find ways to put them in the best spots to be the most efficient,” Parker said. “We have to continue to do it because that’s how we start.”

And of course, we can’t leave out the quarterback, as Sam Hartman is off to a historic start. 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions so far this year — that’s an all-time program best for the sixth-year signal caller.

The No. 11 Irish face another tough opponent this time around in No. 17 Duke. The “D” on the opposing helmets may as well stand for defense, as Duke’s held three of its four opponents to single digit scoring so far.

This Irish offense hopes they can buck the trend.

