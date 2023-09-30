Irish in national spotlight again for primetime matchup at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - The Irish need to move on quickly. They’re back in the national spotlight again, as Notre Dame headlines its second straight “College GameDay” against Duke this weekend.

“We gotta prepare the right way and get ready to go into a hostile environment with ‘College GameDay’ being there,” said head coach Marcus Freeman. “we gotta get back to work and prepare for a really good Duke team.”

But the fanfare is fresh in Durham.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were notified if things shake out this way, that way, a few contingency plans, but you guys are on the short list to potentially host ‘College GameDay,’” said Duke Athletic Director Nina King.

“First time hosting GameDay with all the noise and the buzz that’s around that,” said Duke head coach (and former Irish defensive coordinator) Mike Elko. “I told the guys this morning, ‘We’re getting a lot of congratulations for getting GameDay here. I’d rather wait and get congratulations for how we played a football Saturday night.’”

Will the Blue Devils fall prey to the distraction?

“In this day and age, you can’t insulate ‘em aside from locking ‘em in a closet somewhere,” Elko said. “It’s still not something that happens around here all the time, and so it’s still a little bit of a concern.”

Or will the noise impact the Irish again? Because Durham will be rocking all Saturday long.

“It’s no mistake that Duke football is here, has arrived in this moment, and I hope folks notice that,” King said.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s showdown at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium kicks off at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The game will air on ABC.

