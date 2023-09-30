Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 7 in Indiana, Week 6 in Michigan

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and it’ll be the postseason before you know it here in Michiana.

With Indiana in Week 7 and Michigan in Week 6, we’ll soon be talking about sectional and district matchups.

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

New Prairie 35, Riley 12

Penn 28, St. Joseph 0

Elkhart 34, Adams 0

Marian 39, Angola 14

LaVille 31, John Glenn 27

Jimtown 35, Washington 0

Bremen 34, Prairie Heights 0

Mishawaka 44, NorthWood 43

Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15

Northridge 21, Concord 14

Goshen 24, Plymouth 21

Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0

Michigan City 21, Portage 8

Tippecanoe Valley 35, West Lafayette 13

Culver Academies 42, Woodlan 0

Knox 50, Pioneer 8

Triton 40, North Judson 7

Winamac 22, West Central 14

Caston 49, Culver Community 14

Garrett 22, Fairfield 19

West Noble 35, Lakeland 34 (OT)

South Central 61, Lake Station 8

Rochester 62, Northfield 0

Manchester 21, Whitko 0

Kankakee Valley 38, Lowell 14

Saturday Games

North Newton at Clay

Osceola Grace at Calumet Christian

MICHIGAN

Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 7

Berrien Springs 35, Buchanan 14

Richland Gull Lake 27, Benton Harbor 16

Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20

Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22

Niles 50, Vicksburg 0

Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0

Otsego 30, Sturgis 23

Three Rivers 39, Plainwell 0

Centreville 56, Cassopolis 8

White Pigeon 1, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)

Kalamazoo Hackett 25, Watervliet 6

Constantine 50, Allegan 14

Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

8-Player Games

Marcellus 47, Bangor 0

Bridgman 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)

Twin Cities Sharks 18, Red Arrow Raiders 8

Adrian Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20

Colon at Bellevue

Athens at Burr Oak

Saturday Game

Eau Claire at Wyoming Lee

