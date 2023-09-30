Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 7 in Indiana, Week 6 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and it’ll be the postseason before you know it here in Michiana.
With Indiana in Week 7 and Michigan in Week 6, we’ll soon be talking about sectional and district matchups.
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
New Prairie 35, Riley 12
Penn 28, St. Joseph 0
Elkhart 34, Adams 0
Marian 39, Angola 14
LaVille 31, John Glenn 27
Jimtown 35, Washington 0
Bremen 34, Prairie Heights 0
Mishawaka 44, NorthWood 43
Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15
Northridge 21, Concord 14
Goshen 24, Plymouth 21
Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0
Michigan City 21, Portage 8
Tippecanoe Valley 35, West Lafayette 13
Culver Academies 42, Woodlan 0
Knox 50, Pioneer 8
Triton 40, North Judson 7
Winamac 22, West Central 14
Caston 49, Culver Community 14
Garrett 22, Fairfield 19
West Noble 35, Lakeland 34 (OT)
South Central 61, Lake Station 8
Rochester 62, Northfield 0
Manchester 21, Whitko 0
Kankakee Valley 38, Lowell 14
Saturday Games
North Newton at Clay
Osceola Grace at Calumet Christian
MICHIGAN
Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 7
Berrien Springs 35, Buchanan 14
Richland Gull Lake 27, Benton Harbor 16
Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20
Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22
Niles 50, Vicksburg 0
Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0
Otsego 30, Sturgis 23
Three Rivers 39, Plainwell 0
Centreville 56, Cassopolis 8
White Pigeon 1, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)
Kalamazoo Hackett 25, Watervliet 6
Constantine 50, Allegan 14
Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6
8-Player Games
Marcellus 47, Bangor 0
Bridgman 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)
Twin Cities Sharks 18, Red Arrow Raiders 8
Adrian Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20
Colon at Bellevue
Athens at Burr Oak
Saturday Game
Eau Claire at Wyoming Lee
