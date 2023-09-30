Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 7 in Indiana, Week 6 in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, and it’ll be the postseason before you know it here in Michiana.

With Indiana in Week 7 and Michigan in Week 6, we’ll soon be talking about sectional and district matchups.

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

New Prairie 35, Riley 12

Penn 28, St. Joseph 0

Elkhart 34, Adams 0

Marian 39, Angola 14

LaVille 31, John Glenn 27

Jimtown 35, Washington 0

Bremen 34, Prairie Heights 0

Mishawaka 44, NorthWood 43

Warsaw 22, Wawasee 15

Northridge 21, Concord 14

Goshen 24, Plymouth 21

Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0

Michigan City 21, Portage 8

Tippecanoe Valley 35, West Lafayette 13

Culver Academies 42, Woodlan 0

Knox 50, Pioneer 8

Triton 40, North Judson 7

Winamac 22, West Central 14

Caston 49, Culver Community 14

Garrett 22, Fairfield 19

West Noble 35, Lakeland 34 (OT)

South Central 61, Lake Station 8

Rochester 62, Northfield 0

Manchester 21, Whitko 0

Kankakee Valley 38, Lowell 14

Saturday Games

North Newton at Clay

Osceola Grace at Calumet Christian

MICHIGAN

Brandywine 30, Dowagiac 7

Berrien Springs 35, Buchanan 14

Richland Gull Lake 27, Benton Harbor 16

Lakeshore 56, Battle Creek Lakeview 20

Portage Northern 48, St. Joseph 22

Niles 50, Vicksburg 0

Paw Paw 35, Edwardsburg 0

Otsego 30, Sturgis 23

Three Rivers 39, Plainwell 0

Centreville 56, Cassopolis 8

White Pigeon 1, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)

Kalamazoo Hackett 25, Watervliet 6

Constantine 50, Allegan 14

Coloma 20, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 6

8-Player Games

Marcellus 47, Bangor 0

Bridgman 1, Fennville 0 (Forfeit)

Twin Cities Sharks 18, Red Arrow Raiders 8

Adrian Lenawee Christian 73, Mendon 20

Colon at Bellevue

Athens at Burr Oak

Saturday Game

Eau Claire at Wyoming Lee

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands off to Audric Estimé (7) during the first half of an NCAA...

Irish in national spotlight again for primetime matchup at Duke

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Will the Blue Devils fall prey to the distraction? Or will the noise impact the Irish again?

Countdown to Kickoff

ND men’s lacrosse coach talks national championship win over Duke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Terry McFadden sat down with Kevin Corrigan and talked with him about that title and so much more.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame receiver Rico Flores Jr. (17) celebrates a touchdown against Ohio State during the...

Irish offense looks to bounce back after scoring 14 in loss to Ohio State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drew Sanders
Notre Dame’s offense slowed down from its breakneck pace last week, following up four straight 40-point performances with a pedestrian total of 14.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Mood following ND’s last-second loss to Ohio State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By George Mallet
Something of a somber mood settled over Notre Dame’s campus after suffering a narrow loss to Ohio State. The mood, though, is beginning to improve.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Equipped for an Irish Invasion: What goes into packing for a Notre Dame road game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
If you’ve ever lost your mind packing for a family trip, consider what it must be like to pack for an entire football team.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame fans take on Durham for top-20 showdown at Duke

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julianne Pelusi and 16 News Now
The Irish didn’t make the trip to Durham alone, as Notre Dame fans have traveled in from near and far to make it to the primetime matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Pro Sports

Green Bay Packers defensive end Karl Brooks (94) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff...

Lions beat Packers 34-20 to take early command of NFC North

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Lions (3-1) beat the Packers (2-2) for a fourth straight time, a streak that also includes the final game of last season, when Detroit denied Green Bay a playoff spot in Aaron Rodgers’ last game with the Packers.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman shouts during the second half of an NCAA college football...

Freeman encouraged by team’s mentality following loss to Ohio State

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
There’s really no rest right now for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish prepare for another tough game this weekend at Duke.

Countdown to Kickoff

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Putting the Buckeye debacle to rest and looking ahead to how Notre Dame football beats Duke

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It's time to move on after Notre Dame's defeat last Saturday against Ohio State.

Notre Dame

Former Irish DC Mike Elko leads No. 17 Duke in clash of 2nd-year coaches

Updated: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Elko is now coaching a Blue Devils team that’s held opponents to single digit scoring in three of its four games this year, and the Irish know they’ll need a solid offensive performance to match up.