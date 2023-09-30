First Alert Forecast: Warm and Dry Start of the Week, MUCH Cooler and Wetter by Next Weekend

TONIGHT: Clear skies all night. Low 55F. Winds S 5.

TOMORRROW: Sunny Skies and warm. High 82F. Winds SE 5-10.

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer. Low 56F. High 83F. Winds S 5-10.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The ridge of high pressure will remain over Michiana until the mid week, providing us with Summer-like weather, but the ridge will erode away by Thursday, bringing rain and MUCH cooler temperatures into our area by Friday and next Saturday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s. Rain chances look good on Thursday as the front moves in with some sprinkles on Fri-Sat.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.