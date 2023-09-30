First Alert Forecast: Dense Fog Advisory Saturday Morning, Warmer in the Afternoon
Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM Saturday morning, with a warm weekend ahead.
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRIDAY NIGHT: .Patchy fog turning more dense into the overnight. Low 51F. Wind light and variable.
SATURDAY: Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM, with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. Mostly Sunny. High 78F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Low 56F. High 80F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.
MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low 57. High 82F. Wind S 5 to 10 mph.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A blocking pattern in the jet stream will keep the above average temperatures around through the week. Colder temperatures are starting to show up in the data late next week as a fall cold front looks to move through. High temperatures will likely fall below normal highs by next weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.
