Equipped for an Irish Invasion: What goes into packing for a Notre Dame road game

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’ve ever lost your mind packing for a family trip, consider what it must be like to pack for an entire football team.

That’s exactly what Notre Dame’s equipment staff is tasked with whenever the Irish hit the road.

The man in charge of the Irish invasion, Chris Bacsik, is responsible for quite the packing process.

“We have over 30 trunks that go on this trailer, and it’s kinda like a Jenga game inside the trailer,” Bacsik said. “Making sure we know which one goes where so everything is packed according to plan.”

As the director of football equipment, it’s Bacsik’s job to get all the Irish gear to the game in one piece and on time.

Their marching orders started early this week as they hit the road for Duke.

“Typically, the truck gets dropped off either on Sundays or Mondays,” Bacsik explained. “We take a 53-foot trailer everywhere we go and basically pack it from the front to the back.”

There’s not much wiggle room…

“Each player has his own protecting equipment, so his helmet, shoulder pads, cleats. A loop that he’ll wear for the beginning of the game before he fully gets dressed, and then the rest of his gear,” Bacsik said.

They pack over 200 pairs of cleats.

“And then we have probably about 80 backup cleats on the sidelines,” Bacsik said. “So, even something as simple as a shoelace breaking instead of running to retie the shoe, just go into the trunk and get a brand-new cleat.”

There are four trunks full of just helmets…

“There are 120 Helmets total, and then we have an additional 20 helmets that basically just sit on the sidelines,” Bacsik said.

As the director of football equipment, it’s Chris Bacsik’s job to get all the Irish gear to the game in one piece and on time, making him responsible for quite hte packing process.(WNDU)

Bacsik pays close attention to the weather. Raleigh was rainy, Durham should be dry.

“We’re planning on probably mid 60s for kickoff, which is great weather for us and how we’re planning,” he said. “But we still plan for the unexpected. We always back rain gear, no matter what was called, cold gear just in case it’s expected drop the temperature.”

Bacsik says a good game for the equipment staff is no helmets coming off, no jerseys ripping, and all the coaches being able to communicate well on their headsets.

Those uniforms can really get dirty, especially when they play on grass — like they will at Duke. There’s a lot of presoaking that happens when they get back.  (Shout out to the staff at St. Michael’s Laundry).

When asked what items the team goes through the most, Bacsik said something that parents of athletes will agree with… socks and underwear. Oh, and yes… those are issued by Notre Dame.

