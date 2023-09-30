2nd Chance Pet: Camaro

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kristy Sipress from the Humane Society of Elkhart County oined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a dog named Camaro who is looking for a new home!

To see if Camaro is the right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you are interested in adopting Camaro or any other animal from the Humane Society of Elkhart County, call 574-475-4732 or stop by the shelter, which is located at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

For more information, head to elkharthumanesociety.org.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.