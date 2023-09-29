Advertise With Us

Student loan repayments resume on Sunday

By Felicia Michelle
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - October 1 marks the return of student loan repayments.

Keep in mind that interest on loans began earlier in September.

Since the pause took effect during the COVID-19 pandemic, the landscape of service providers has changed dramatically. Which is why 16 News Now wants to remind those about one lender called INvestED.

It’s not just for current borrowers but also provides resources for students heading into higher learning environments. These resources are completely free, so take advantage and take control of your student loans.

You don’t have to be weighed down!

INvestED vice president of communicants and student services, Bill Wozniak, says inaction will not make this go away and ignoring the inevitable isn’t necessary when you have the right plan.

“In a lot of cases, the amount they really own could be zero dollars, and that would count as an actual payment,” Wozniak told 16 News Now. “You have to know the plan you have to be enrolled in the plan you have to take certain steps for that to happen. And when people are having a tough time, they sometimes look down and look away and don’t open the email, and we understand that, but that’s a bad move because if you’re not in the plan that can help you and is proper for you at a certain time you can really miss out on a lot of opportunities.”

The possibility of a looming government shutdown will have no bearing on repayment.

No matter if there’s a shutdown or not, repayments will restart Sunday.

