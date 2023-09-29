One School at a Time: Mishawaka High School color guard wins Martin’s grant

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Football season is also marching band season, and we’re here to shine the spotlight on some special performers in Mishawaka!

Martin’s Super Markets picked Mishawaka High School’s color guard to kick off our One School at a Time series for this school year, awarding them a $1,000 grant.

These kids put in countless hours to learn how to spin flags and impress the crowds.

“I think it makes it more entertaining to see the color guard spinning their flags… I like the way it like correlates with the music,” said Mariah Howard, a senior and proud member of Mishawaka’s color guard. “It took me a long time to get most of the moves, but it’s super fun.”

“It just adds so much, almost a 3D color excitement to the marching band,” said Mishawaka High School Band Director Kaleb Chamberlain. “We’ve got the 120 kids, but having the flags and color and excitement involved is great.”

The Martin’s grant will help this relatively new group get started again.

“It’s awesome support,” Chamberlain said. “We started the color guard about three, four, five years ago, kind of in the middle of COVID, and getting funding and starting a new group is of tricky, so this is just a great, great addition to their support.”

“Fundraising can be a little bit tricky and difficult, and this is just an amazing way to add on to what we’ve already fundraised and what we are going to fundraise in the future,” said Katelyn Stutzman, teacher and color guard coach at Mishawaka High School.

Stutzman was a member at her high school, and even joined color guard in college at Ball State. She wants her students to have a similar experience.

“It’s awesome to give these students a chance and an opportunity to present their skills and talents throughout central and northern Indiana this winter season, for sure,” she said.

For Howard, the tricky moves are just part of the fun.

“I love being able to see people that have the same interests as me, and even outside of color guard we share similar interests, so it’s nice to just have friends that I can hang out with and count on,” she said.

if you would like to nominate your school for a Martin’s $1,000 One School at a Time grant, click here!

