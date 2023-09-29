Notre Dame fans take on Durham for top-20 showdown at Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (WNDU) - It’s another big weekend for the Notre Dame football team, as the No. 11 Irish get ready to take on No. 17 Duke.

The Irish didn’t make the trip to Durham alone, as Notre Dame fans have traveled in from near and far to make it to the primetime matchup at Wallace Wade Stadium.

“I’m super excited,” said Rachel Jennings, a Notre Dame grad. “I was at the Ohio State game last week, which is super exciting, but obviously a sad ending, so (I’m) hoping to have a better one this week.”

“The general vibe is a lot of excitement,” said Tom Brennan, another Notre Dame grad. “I think the crowd is gonna be juiced. They’re gonna be real loud tomorrow night, but we’re gonna be loud, too.”

“It’s gonna be really good,” said Patrick Drollinger, a Notre Dame fan and Raleigh, N.C., native. “This is obviously a basketball school here, but they’ve come a lot longer and less, especially Mike (Elko) has really brought them over. He actually gets all the freshmen a jersey now when they first come in, so he’s trying to build a football background here. So, it’s gonna be a lot more exciting than it was last time we were here.”

There’s a quiet buzz on Duke’s campus as Durham gets set to host its first “College GameDay” ever. This is not a new thing for the Irish as it is for the Blue Devils, as Notre Dame is coming off a weekend where it hosted “College GameDay” against Ohio State.

The last-second loss against the Buckeyes was tough for a lot of Notre Dame fans that 16 Sports talked to on campus Friday, but they are very confident that the Irish are going to prevail and bounce back.

“I hope it’s going to be a statement game,” said Sue Polak. “And I’m looking for no more than three points by Duke, and Notre Dame I’m hoping 45-plus. I’m very optimistic.”

“We’ll be making a lot of noise out there, trust me,” said Joe Polak. “I’m just getting my voice back from last week.”

“Duke is kind of little,” Drollinger said. “They’re fast, but they’re kind of small. So, I’m hoping that they can just push them around in the second half and let Estimé take over, so I’m looking forward to that. "

This game between the Fighting Irish and the Blue Devils probably wasn’t circled on your calendar at the beginning of the fall if you’re an Irish fan, but it turned into a top-20 matchup and must-see television.

Kickoff for Saturday night’s primetime matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

