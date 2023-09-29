Meet Tony Moran ‘Michael Myers’ at Niles Scream Park!

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michael Myers is back!

The man known for starring as the original psychotic killer in the classic 1978 film “Halloween” will be making a stop at the Niles Scream Park this weekend!

Before making his way to Niles, Tony Moran stopped by The WNDU Studios in South Bend to chat with Lauren Moss and Joshua Short. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

Moran will be at Niles Scream Park on Friday and Saturday nights. He will be available on the midway to meet with fans and sign autographs from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each night.

Officials at Niles Scream Park say there is no fee to enter the park or to see Moran. Pictures with him using a personal device for a selfie are $20 and an autographed picture is $40. An autographed picture provided by Moran or personal memorabilia with a selfie with Moran is $50 total. He accepts cash or card.

Niles Scream Park is located at 855 Mayflower Road. For more information, click here!

