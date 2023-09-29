Advertise With Us

Marching band grant will bring new speakers to Elkhart’s music program

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Marching Band was awarded a grant to add new speakers for the school’s music program.

The check, valued at $3,400, was awarded to the band during practice on Friday morning. The award comes from the Henkin Music Fund Committee and was presented by the Elkhart Education Foundation.

Members of the Elkhart Education Foundation know the impact and importance of music to the students.

“So, Elkhart is known for a few things, the RV industry, and our musical instruments,” said Juan-Carlos Alarcon, the foundation’s director of education. “And so we have a high excellence in music. We have wonderful teachers, wonderful students, and we just want to give back to the community. And that’s what we’re here for today.”

The Henkin Music Grant is given in honor of Daniel and Mary Henkin, who promote school music programs as well as encourage young musicians.

