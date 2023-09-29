A look ahead at Michiana Crime Stoppers’ fall shredding event

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s better than protecting your identity and helping your community?

That’s the thought process behind Michiana Crime Stoppers’ annual fall shredding event, which takes place this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s happening at the Southgate Crossing, which is the big red barn in Elkhart.

For a minimum $20 donation, you can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers joined Christine Karsten on 16 Morning News Now on Friday to tell us more about this year’s event. To learn more, watch the video above!

Southgate Crossing is located at 27751 County Road 26, just off the U.S. 20 Bypass and Indiana 19.

