Lauren and Josh meet the Potawatomi Zoo’s porcupines!

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We invited some “wild” guests — our friends from the Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend — to The WNDU Studios on Friday!

Executive Director Josh Sisk brought along Humvee and Chevelle, who are the zoo’s porcupines! Sisk says the plan is to start a breeding program with them once Chevelle, who is currently 5 months old, is old enough.

To learn more about the porcupines, watch the video above! Sisk also talked about some upcoming events at the zoo, including Brew at the Zoo and Zoo Boo.

Potawatomi Zoo is located at 500 S. Greenlawn Ave in South Bend. For more information, head to the zoo’s website! You can also learn more about the zoo’s upcoming events at the links posted above.

