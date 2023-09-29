Indiana politicians speak on potential government shutdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The unwanted guest of a government shutdown is now on America’s doorstep, and it’s turning the key as Congress seems unlikely to agree on a spending bill.

And while experts say this shutdown won’t affect every American, our most vulnerable populations are at risk of temporarily losing crucial assistance.

Those who rely on food stamps may see their benefits altered. The program is better known as SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and it helps pay for food for those who might otherwise go hungry.

As the U.S. Department of Agriculture manages the SNAP program, SNAP will be affected by the government shutdown, but it won’t start affecting recipients until after October.

“Four out of ten people don’t have any safety net, so this shutdown could affect them, as in they don’t have $400 for an emergency,” said Marijo Martinec, Executive Director and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

According to the Biden Administration, a specific program of SNAP for women, infants, and children, known as WIC, which helps feed around 7 million American women and children and nearly 150,000 Hoosiers, will run out of federal funding in a few days.

“I think somebody who is on SNAP benefits and who needs assistance during this shutdown should go to their local food pantry,” said Jeff Campbell, the Frances D. Rasmus and Jerome A. Castellini Professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. “There’s going to be more demand at our food pantries, so perhaps those of us who are more fortunate should think about donating.”

But local food banks and pantries say they are up to the task of feeding hungry Hoosiers during this time.

“There are food banks and food pantries available that are going to be that safety net for people during this time,” Martinec said.

Because the 27th Amendment prohibits any changes to congressional pay until the next term, members of Congress will continue being paid throughout a shutdown, but Senator Mike Braun says that is the “ultimate hypocrisy” while people go hungry.

“This is not going to change until we reform the system,” said Senator Mike Braun. “I’ve been for a no-budget, no-pay bill; one of the first bills I put out there, and believe me, if you had to not get a paycheck, this thing would be done on time, and we’ve got to start doing this on October 1, the beginning of the Fiscal Year, not taking it up where you’re cramming it all in at the tail end.”

Braun went on to say that applying term limits to Congress would bring a better type of politician to Washington, D.C., to prevent future issues like shutdowns.

“The other thing we need is a no-government shutdown bill so that you can’t have the leadership use shutdowns as a way to cram all this stuff through,” Braun said. “Sadly, they’ve gotten used to it. The American public is not holding them accountable. Many of us talk about it, complain about it, and here’s the net result: we were borrowing a trillion dollars a year when I got here five years ago, and now it’s a trillion dollars every six months. That is shameful, and it’s on the shoulders of both Republicans and Democrats.”

He also said we need to fix the system to prevent Medicare and Social Security from draining future generations.

“I go back to the Great Society days when we started asking the government to do more at the federal level,” Braun said. “It was always done in a way where you got through it, and you did not borrow money from future generations. Almost all of that started in 1980; it’s when we cut taxes but didn’t cut spending, and I’m one that wants low taxes, but if you don’t cut spending along with it, you’re creating a deficit mechanism at that part.”

Congressman Rudy Yakym (R-2nd District) issued this statement today ahead of the spending bill deadline to prevent a government shutdown:

“Right now, we have a cost-of-living crisis in America and an unsustainable security and humanitarian disaster at our southern border. Hoosiers want us to address both. That’s why I supported today’s Spending Reduction and Border Security Act, legislation that would have provided desperately needed border security and reduced federal spending while also keeping the government open as we work on individual appropriations bills that restore fiscal responsibility to Washington. Unfortunately, House Democrats would rather shut down the government than shut down the border. I will continue fighting for solutions that secure the border and stop D.C.’s reckless, inflationary spending while ensuring we fund important government programs.”

Looking toward the St. Joseph County Veteran Affairs Clinic, VA workers will continue to work without pay but tell us there will be no impact on veteran services.

“We’re working very diligently in preparation for a lapse in funding. We’re working internally across [VA]. OMB and the White House are pulling the cabinet together on a regular basis, and obviously, the President’s Management Council is also working with us. And I’ve been talking to our members on Capitol Hill as well, including our Chairman. I don’t have a complete answer to your question, but here’s what I can say: in the case of a shutdown, there would be no impact on Veteran healthcare; burials would continue at VA national cemeteries; VA would continue to process and deliver benefits to Veterans, including compensation, pension, education, and housing benefits; and the Board will continue to process appeals. However, we would not be able to conduct outreach to Veterans; our public-facing regional offices would be closed, and many regular operations like career counseling, transition assistance, and cemetery grounds maintenance would not be available. So, this is why I’ve been saying that we need a full-year appropriation – especially at a time when we’re providing more care and more benefits to more Veterans than ever before – and that’s why we’ve been so supportive of the bipartisan budget agreement that was struck several months ago. So, we’ll continue to closely monitor the situation, staying close with our administration and Hill partners – and hope that this gets resolved.”

