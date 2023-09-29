Indiana Legislature discusses state healthcare costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Half of every dollar spent on healthcare is now spent on specialty prescription drugs.

That’s just one of the things members of the Indiana Legislature’s Health Care Cost Oversight Task Force learned today while taking hours of testimony.

Healthcare costs in Indiana are said to be among the highest in the nation. In the past, the industry has been warned to rein in costs on its own or risk having that done legislatively.

Today brought word that some progress has been made. Dr. Michael Fletcher with Hancock Health told task force members that Hancock County has gone from being the 26th healthiest county in the state, to the fourth healthiest.

Hancock Health has worked with local businesses to set up 45 employer health clinics where employees can get free primary care and access to exercise facilities.

“Studies show that exercise is critically important to health and wellbeing including lowering the cost of care,” Fletcher told the task force. “An endocrinologist at the Cleveland Clinic has demonstrated that to lose one percent of body weight it costs $149 using exercise, compared to $2,950 dollars using medications. Our doctors prescribe exercise for patients with chronic diseases like Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, hypertension, and obesity and we believe exercise is medicine.”

The task force was also told that patients with private insurance still heavily subsidize those with public insurance.

“There is no one who can straight-faced say that the level of reimbursement that we get from Medicaid in the State of Indiana is sufficient to cover costs, and not just on the hospital side,” said I. U. Health’s Davis Burton.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.