Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Dianne Feinstein

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has been instructed to fly flags at half-staff for the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the directive on Friday afternoon, saying flags should be lowered as a mark of respect for the late California senator and her accomplishments.

Flags are to be lowered immediately until a date of the senator’s burial is released.

Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.