Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Dianne Feinstein

(Michael Holzworth)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has been instructed to fly flags at half-staff for the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the directive on Friday afternoon, saying flags should be lowered as a mark of respect for the late California senator and her accomplishments.

Flags are to be lowered immediately until a date of the senator’s burial is released.

Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.

