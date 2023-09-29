Holcomb directs flags to be flown at half-staff in memory of Dianne Feinstein
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The state of Indiana has been instructed to fly flags at half-staff for the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb issued the directive on Friday afternoon, saying flags should be lowered as a mark of respect for the late California senator and her accomplishments.
Flags are to be lowered immediately until a date of the senator’s burial is released.
Gov. Holcomb is asking businesses and residents in Indiana to lower their flags as well.
