Goshen Hospital, first responders raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases on World Heart Day

This collaborative effort aims to educate the community about the risk factors associated with...
This collaborative effort aims to educate the community about the risk factors associated with heart disease and how to identify signs of a heart attack.(WNDU)
By Erika Jimenez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Hospital is taking proactive steps to combat cardiovascular diseases, the leading causes of death worldwide, by teaming up with first responders on World Heart Day.

“I recommend everyone in the community to get heart checked,” said firefighter Charles Stevens. “Tell your mom, dad, parents, grandparents, the people who are most vulnerable or anyone 50-plus.”

Recognizing the urgency of addressing this public health issue, Goshen Hospital is dedicating its resources to raise awareness and empower individuals with life-saving knowledge.

One highlight of the event is the opportunity for community members to engage in a hands-only CPR class. Learning the basics of CPR can make a crucial difference when it comes to saving lives during cardiac emergencies. The hospital’s collaboration with local first responders ensures that participants will receive top-notch training from experienced professionals.

Goshen Health, a nonprofit healthcare organization deeply rooted in the community, is committed to improving the overall health and well-being of its residents. This partnership with first responders on World Heart Day is a testament to the hospital’s dedication to promoting heart health and preventing cardiovascular diseases.

