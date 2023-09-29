Fugitive Friday: September 29, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Sara Weldy is wanted for failure to appear with the original charge of burglary.

Asia Jeter is wanted out of St. Joseph County for failure to appear with the original charge of possession of meth. She’s also wanted out of LaPorte County for failure to appear with the original charges of resisting law enforcement and identity deception.

Isayiah Groves is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of resisting law enforcement.

Philip Lee is wanted by the Indiana Department of Correction for parole violation with the original conviction of escape. He’s also wanted out of Elkhart County for failure to appear with the original charge of auto theft.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Fall shredding event

Meanwhile, Michiana Crime Stoppers also wants to remind you that its fall shredding event is now just one day away. It’s taking place on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Southgate Crossing in Elkhart (the big red barn at 27751 County Road 26, just off the US-20 Bypass and Indiana 19).

For a minimum $20 donation, the community can bring any unwanted documents to be safely and securely shredded by Integra.

