Former ‘American Idol’ contestant drops by The WNDU Studios!

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s very own Marriani Fleming is a former “American Idol” contestant (Season 21).

Fleming joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk about her upcoming work, including an appearance Friday night at Bar Louie in Granger from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

For more info on Fleming’s work or to follow her on social media, click here!

A reminder, Bat Louie is located at 7320 Aspect Drive (GrandView Flats and Townhomes).

