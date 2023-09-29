First Tee hosts second golf event at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Get ready to bring you clubs but not to the golf course but to Four Winds Field!

Friday and Saturday instead of swinging a bat, you’ll be swing golf clubs at Four Winds Field for a event hosted by First Tee.

First Tee is an international organization and has 19 organizations in Indiana. This is their second fundraiser in South Bend and their mission is to teach life lessons skills and values while playing a friendly game of golf.

“We are teaching those life skills and the life game of golf, so we know that golf is different from other sports. Things like honesty and integrity and respect come a little in a little more prominently with golf,” said Jenny Zimmerman, Site Director for First Tee in Indiana and Michiana. “And so we teach about 75% life values and about 25% golf. So things like setting goals and going through adversity, appreciating diversity, all of those things just using the game of golf.”

Saturday is the last day to participate, it starts at 11a.m. to 6 p.m.

Prices start at $39 for nine holes.

To pre-register, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.