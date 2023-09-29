Advertise With Us

First Alert Forecast: Warming Temperatures into this Weekend, Even Warmer Next Week

We do have our eyes on a fall cold front arriving late next week.
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a few pockets of fog overnight. Low 55F. Wind light and variable.

SATURDAY: Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly sunny afternoon. High 78F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. Low 56F. High 80F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny and warm. Low 57. High 82F. Wind S 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A blocking pattern in the jet stream will keep the above average temperatures around through the week. Colder temperatures are starting to show up in the data late next week as a fall cold front looks to move through. High temperatures will likely fall below normal highs by next weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.

