First Alert Forecast: Friday fog followed by weekend 80s & sunshine

We do have our eyes on a fall cold front arriving late next week.
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

FRIDAY: Areas of patchy fog early. Sunshine and clouds mixed for the afternoon. Becoming clear by evening. High 75F. Wind light and variable.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with a few pockets of fog overnight. Low 54F. Wind light and variable.

SATURDAY: Areas of patchy fog early. Mainly sunny afternoon. High near 80F. Low 56F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny. High 80F. Low 58F. Wind SE at 5 to 10 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A blocking pattern in the jet stream will keep the above average temperatures around through the week. Colder temperatures are starting to show up in the data late next week as a fall cold front looks to move through. High temperatures will likely fall below normal highs by next weekend with overnight lows in the 40s.

