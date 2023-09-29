Advertise With Us

Elkhart renames soccer fields in honor of sister city Apan

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — The city of Elkhart is honoring its sister city Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico, by renaming the beloved Studebaker Park soccer fields as “Apan Fields.”

The historic renaming ceremony took place Friday, symbolizing the deep bond between the two cities.

Mayor Rod Roberson extended a warm welcome to distinguished guests at the iconic Hotel Elkhart during their stay in the city.

The Sister City delegation’s visit coincides with the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, where cultural exchange and celebration will be at the forefront of the agenda.

La Presidenta Maria Guadalupe Muñoz Romero joined Mayor Roberson in the renaming event.

A championship soccer team hailing from Goshen was also present. This team comprises players from Apan’s very own Atlético Rojo, a club with a storied history as the second-most successful team in Apanese soccer annals.

Their presence underscores the remarkable talent brought to Elkhart by people from the Apan region in Mexico.

Elkhart has a cherished tradition of paying tribute to its Sister Cities by naming outdoor spaces in their honor, a gesture that underscores the enduring partnerships the city shares with these international counterparts.

