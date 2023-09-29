7 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Edwardsburg

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WNDU) - The Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department is investigating after seven people were injured in a crash Thursday afternoon involving four vehicles.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Main Street just west of M-62. Police say a 42-year-old man who had a medical episode while he was behind the wheel lost control of his vehicle and rear ended another vehicle being driven by a 60-year-old man.

The impact caused the 60-year-old driver to lose control of his vehicle and collide with an eastbound vehicle being driven by a 43-year-old man.

Meanwhile, the driver who was having the medical episode continued west on Main Street after his initial crash and struck another vehicle that was heading east on Main. The driver of that vehicle was reportedly a 69-year-old man.

All four drivers, as well as three other passengers, were taken to area hospitals. Police did not indicate how severe their injuries were, but they did say they had to free at least one person who was trapped in one of the vehicles.

If you have any information about this crash, you’re asked to call the Ontwa Township - Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.

