14th annual Falloween Fest returns to Walkerton

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) -When you think of fall in Michiana, your next thought is probably what coats to pull out the closet.

But down in Walkerton, the fall season means the return of the annual Falloween Fest at John Glenn High School. The three-day festival is returning for its 14th year now, with lots of fun attractions on display.

16 Morning News Now checked some of the fun on Friday morning. In addition to carnival rides, there’s a craft fair with over 100 vendors selling home made goods, local food trucks, and so much more.

You’ll also find the iconic mum flowers, which are grown by the Future Farmers of America.

It’s a full day’s worth of fun for the whole family. And the best part about the fest? It’s helping to support the seniors at John Glenn!

“Over the course of 14 years, we’ve been able to raise over $500,000,” said Chris Manering, principal of John Glenn High School. ”They come in the form of scholarships. It’s basically a county fair here on the grounds of John Glenn High School.”

The Falloween Fest will officially kick off with a parade through the town, and will be filled with a weekend full of fun!

For the festival’s schedule, click here.

