Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did you know certain wines go with certain foods better than others?

On 16 News Now at noon, Joshua Short and Lauren Moss talked to Krystal Wesley, executive chef for The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen in South Bend.

Wesley talked about wine pairings and showed us some of the amazing options you can try this weekend, during what’s expected to be a beautiful string of days as far as weather is concerned.

The Cellar is located at 702 E. Jefferson Boulevard. For a look at the menu and other deals, click here.

The Cellar’s open hours are listed below:

Tuesday-Thursday : 4 p.m. to 20 p.m.

Friday-Saturday : 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday : 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.