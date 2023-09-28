Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did you know certain wines go with certain foods better than others?

On 16 News Now at noon, Joshua Short and Lauren Moss talked to Krystal Wesley, executive chef for The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen in South Bend.

Wesley talked about wine pairings and showed us some of the amazing options you can try this weekend, during what’s expected to be a beautiful string of days as far as weather is concerned.

The Cellar is located at 702 E. Jefferson Boulevard. For a look at the menu and other deals, click here.

The Cellar’s open hours are listed below:

  • Tuesday-Thursday: 4 p.m. to 20 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

