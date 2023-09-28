Wabash man dies in Kosciusko County crash

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Wabash man is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Kosciusko County.

The crash happened just before 4:10 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 15 and County Road 900 North. Deputies say a 2023 Mazda CX5 driven by a 25-year-old Florida man was heading east on County Road 900 North when he failed to stop at a stop sign, entered the intersection, and struck a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 33-year-old Wabash man.

The Wabash man, identified as Nathaniel D. Foster, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mazda was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

Two other passengers in the Mazda were injured. The front seat passenger, a 22-year-old Florida woman, was taken to the hospital after complaining of arm pain. Meanwhile, a 47-year-old Florida woman who was sitting in the back seat complained of a facial injury. It’s unclear if she was hospitalized.

The crash remains under investigation by Kosciusko County FACT.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.