SBCSC superintendent discusses realignment efforts as Clay HS closure looms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The closure of Clay High School has caused a lot of frustration for some St. Joseph County families.

It has also meant a lot of restructuring for the South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC).

Here’s a brief timeline of how this all unfolded:

- To tackle declining enrollment and improve student achievement, a Facilities Master Plan was presented back in March with the - recommendation to close Clay High School.

- While parents and law offices spent the next month discussing how to keep the school open, ultimately the school board voted on April 17 to close Clay.

- On April 20, some Clay students held a walkout in protest of the closing.

- On Sept. 12, the St. Joseph County Council passed a resolution to look into making Clay High School separate from SBCSC.

- Just last week, SBCSC started holding boundary realignment meetings as it pushes forward with Clay High School no longer being a part of the district.

Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now on Thursday morning to talk more about an ongoing lawsuit regarding Clay’s closure and some expected changes as the district restructures.

Tricia : There is a federal lawsuit, and it’s a three-way federal lawsuit. And I think a lot of people are wondering what can happen with the outcome of this. It’s a lawsuit that’s asking you to be completely transparent.

Dr. Cummings : I want to back up a little bit and say that parents and the business community wanted us to make bold decisions to invest into teachers and invest in student outcomes. And we’ve done that. Our literacy rates are high, we have the highest graduation rates in a decade.

But yes, there is a federal lawsuit. I want to say thank you to the judge for his comments on Tuesday. And so, we’ve been asked for more information. But whether it’s been 84 public meetings or the last six we’ve had — we’ve been up-front, we’ve been transparent about the investment, about where students are going, and in seeking public input.

Tricia : Clay families are wondering where their students will go next year, and how they’re going to get there because this isn’t just enrolling them in a different building altogether — this means school bus transportation as well. Let’s talk about that.

Dr. Cummings : There is a map on our website that if you put your address in, you can see where you’ve been reboundaried. And so, we’re also a district of choice, so you can choose the school you want to go to. We’ll also have the magnet application.

You mentioned transportation. There are some parameters around transportation that we explain on our FAQ and on our website.

Tricia : Is there going to be earlier route times for some of these drivers? That’s going to be a question some families have because you may need more bus drivers, you may need to accommodate those different times because of the influx of students.

Dr. Cummings : We’re doing a rerouting study right now, and I want to say thank you to our drivers who are up right now driving and getting ready for our students. We don’t anticipate changes in timing or bell schedules, but we’re looking forward to seeing the tweaks we need to make with routing.

There are no more boundary realignment meetings. However, there is a survey online that people can still take part in until Oct. 6. To take the survey, click here.

Final recommendations regarding the restructuring of the district will be made at a school board meeting on Oct. 16.

Clay High School is slated to close at the end of this school year.

