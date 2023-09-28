Advertise With Us

Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. (Source: WANF)
By Ellie Parker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) – Police are looking for a man who they say burglarized a home in Atlanta but was first caught on the homeowner’s Ring camera belting his heart out.

Atlanta police said the burglary happened Saturday evening. Officers responded to a call from the homeowner, who said an unknown man broke into his home and stole several items.

The victim was able to provide surveillance video of the suspect, which showed the man singing on the front porch before breaking into the house. He even pulled out some impressive runs and riffs.

The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood before.

Police are trying to identify the suspect. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival
Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old.
Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young
Expansion rules approved for South Bend's riverfront district
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast