Pod of Gold: Putting the Buckeye debacle to rest and looking ahead to how Notre Dame football beats Duke

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s time to move on. We all know what happened down the stretch in Notre Dame football’s last-second 17-14 loss to Ohio State last Saturday.

Now it’s time to look ahead to an Irish schedule that suddenly appears more challenging than at the beginning of the season with road games at undefeated No. 17 Duke (4-0) and Louisville (4-0), and at home against No. 8 USC (4-0).

South Bend Tribune ND beat writer Mike Berardino and columnist Tom Noie wrap-up the Buckeye debacle and turn to what the Blue Devils bring to the table for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

This week’s Pod of Gold was recorded live at the WNDU Studios in South Bend, home of the Countdown to Kickoff pregame show before each Notre Dame football game.

