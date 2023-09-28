Plans call for historic Lafayette building to receive renovations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s old is new again.

At least, it will be if things go according to plan for the historic Lafayette building.

The City’s Redevelopment Commission met today and unanimously approved the sale, development, and temporary usage agreement for the city’s oldest commercial building.

The city has agreed to sell the building for only $10,000, but in return, developers Lafayette OpCo will invest $8 million to transform the 5-story building into an apartment and retail space.

South Bend invested $750,000 in 2018 to rehab the building and maintain its structural integrity after the previous owners defaulted on the property.

“It was in danger of being demolished about 5-6 years ago; it was becoming so deteriorated, the roof had basically caved in, so the city stepped up and acquired the building 4-5 years ago and has put some resources into it to stabilize it, to make sure we don’t have another empty parcel downtown, and to save a very unique space,” said Joseph Molnar, property development manager for the City of South Bend. “It’s one of the more unique interior spaces in South Bend. It has a 5-story atrium, and you know, you just don’t see that nowadays.”

Now, Lafayette OpCo Managers Margaret Mauel Schwartz and Rachel Brandenberger have four months to close on the building, with 5-years of construction set to begin within a year of the official sale.

“And I think what most excites me; originally, when Margaret and I were starting out in this endeavor and thinking about what this building could be, the first impression was hospitality,” said Rachel Brandenberger, a manager with Lafayette OpCo. “This could be a space that serves the people, but we didn’t want this to be a boutique hotel; we wanted this to be a space that really served community needs and unmet needs within the community. And so, we’re really excited that our vision has expanded to include housing and retail space as well, and thinking about the ways that we can really make sure that many, many people have access to this beautiful and historic building.”

But there are some stipulations; the first floor will be reserved for retail space, with floors two through five set aside for a minimum of 30 apartments, and the highlight of this historic building, the atrium and overhead skylight, cannot be decreased in size.

“The city put out a request for proposal, an RFP for this building really to cast a wide net, to be able to get a really good development deal for the city and for city taxpayers to make sure that not only is this space going to be renovated and updated for the next 100 years, but also that city taxes will be paid on the building again,” Molnar said. “To our best knowledge, taxes haven’t been paid on this building in at least 20 years, even though it has taken city resources, so this is not only a financial win for the city residents but as well as revitalizing downtown.”

Margaret and Rachel say that they are looking forward to working with the community and learning the detailed history of the building. Members of the community can email the developers at Rachel@paradigmpark.com.

“We’re very excited to have partnered with a developer who can bring life to the building again, new apartments, new places to live for people downtown, as well as new retail spaces which will allow the average day person from South Bend to be able to go and experience the building and enjoy the space, so we’re very excited for this investment,” Molnar said.

The developers say they are also committed to reserving some apartments under the affordable housing category.

“Our hope is that it’s an affordable space to live for the average median income, so that could be between $42,000 to $44,000 in income,” said Margaret Mauel Schwartz, a manager with Lafayette OpCo. “It’s all ballpark at this point, but we’re hoping for between $1,100 and $1,500 for a studio. Our goal is to keep this affordable for our community.”

Originally called the Dean Building, The Lafayette Building was the first commercial office building in South Bend, built by Dr. Edwin Dean from 1900 to 1901.

At that same meeting, the Redevelopment Commission approved the expansion rules of the Riverfront liquor license district.

State law recently changed to allow cities to expand these districts from 1,500 feet to 3,000 feet from the river, including much more land for potential development.

The city says they are trying to incentivize businesses to open up shop in the Near Northwest and Keller Park neighborhoods, which have struggled since Martin’s grocery store on Elwood Ave closed its doors six years ago.

“We’ve seen success in the previous decade when it was 1,500 feet,” Molnar said. “About 30 restaurants have taken advantage of it already, so we’re hoping that more restaurants can come online. As we know, after the pandemic, this is still a pretty rough market for restaurants, but we know how important they are to the vitality of neighborhoods on local main streets as well as downtown.”

There are currently five applications for riverfront developments.

