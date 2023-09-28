Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The old YMCA Building on Northside Boulevard in South Bend will soon be torn down.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, YMCA officials deemed the building unsafe after a series of thefts and vandalism. The inside of the building is also reportedly a safety risk.

Morissa Beckman, the director of marketing for YMCA of Greater Michiana, told The Tribune that a security fence and security cameras will be going up in the next few weeks. After that, she said, contractors will begin the demolition work.

The building has been vacant since the Y closed in May 2020. The YMCA said it is now working with the city and other organizations to determine the site’s “best future use.”

Beckman told The Tribune that the Y reached out to construction and renovation businesses to explore a repurposing of the building. But based on their advice, officials ultimately decided it was best to demolish it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Pod of Gold: Putting the Buckeye debacle to rest and looking ahead to how Notre Dame football beats

Updated: 1 hour ago

Food

Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Executive Chef Krystal Wesley talked about wine pairings and showed us some of the amazing options you can try this weekend

News

Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

Wine pairings with The Cellar Wine Bar & Kitchen

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

American Red Cross discusses importance of CPR training

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
Lauren Moss and Joshua Short talked to Kristin Marlow with the Northwest Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross, which covers South Bend.

News

The importance of CPR training and how it’s done

American Red Cross discusses importance of CPR training

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Wabash man dies in Kosciusko County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

Events

This is a file photo of the 50th annual Four Flags Area Apple Festival held in 2022.

Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday in Niles

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The four-day festival features food, rides, games, contests, and lots of apples!

News

Four Flags Area Apple Festival kicks off Thursday in Niles

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

SBCSC superintendent discusses realignment efforts as Clay HS closure looms

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings joined Tricia Sloma on 16 Morning News Now to talk more about an ongoing lawsuit regarding Clay’s closure and some expected changes as the district restructures.