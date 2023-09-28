Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The old YMCA Building on Northside Boulevard in South Bend will soon be torn down.

According to our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune, YMCA officials deemed the building unsafe after a series of thefts and vandalism. The inside of the building is also reportedly a safety risk.

Morissa Beckman, the director of marketing for YMCA of Greater Michiana, told The Tribune that a security fence and security cameras will be going up in the next few weeks. After that, she said, contractors will begin the demolition work.

The building has been vacant since the Y closed in May 2020. The YMCA said it is now working with the city and other organizations to determine the site’s “best future use.”

Beckman told The Tribune that the Y reached out to construction and renovation businesses to explore a repurposing of the building. But based on their advice, officials ultimately decided it was best to demolish it.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.