Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here’s the thing about zombies: they want to eat our brains. Call it an ill-conceived attempt to regain the mental faculties they’ve lost.

Whatever their motivation, Notre Dame’s campus was thick with robotic, slack-jawed, zombies Thursday morning.

“If you’re prepared for a zombie apocalypse, you’re prepared for any emergency,” said Tracy Skibins, senior director emergency management at the University of Notre Dame.

Skibins and her team put their uneaten brains together and came up with this festival to mark National Emergency Preparedness Month.

“We thought we would get more participation from students if we tried to think of a creative theme, which is where we got the zombie apocalypse theme from,” Skibins said.

Whether it was the zombies or something else, there was a good turnout for Campus Safety’s ZOMBIE Preparedness Festival. One Notre Dame student admits the zombies got her attention.

“I think it’s just a good way to get more people interested in the event and actually go to it and participate,” said Olivia Murrin.

One of the biggest hits at the fair was Skete. He is what’s known as a vapor wake dog. He can sniff out explosives or gun powder from more than 100 yards away.

Anthony Clark/ K9 officer “If the wind blows right and they have an explosive on them, he picks it up, and I get drug to that person,” explained Anthony Clark, a Notre Dame K-9 officer.

And while people toting around explosives are rare on Notre Dame’s campus, people flying rogue drones are not.

“A lot of people don’t realize they need approval from the university, and they also need authorization from South Bend Airport in order to fly in this area,” said Austin Galletti, a Notre Dame police officer.

Everyone I spoke with Thursday indicated this year’s festival was infinitely more well-attended than last year’s zombie-free festival.

