‘Nitro Extreme’ motocross group brings gravity-defying stunts to Mishawaka

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Motorcycles, semi-trucks, and bounce houses, might sound like the start of a children’s birthday party. Well all that and more will be on display this weekend at University Park mall in Mishawaka, for the ‘Nitro Extreme’ motocross event.

The event is features more than 10 custom made motor vehicles that are built to withstand all sorts of speeds and gravity defying stunts!

Professional performers from all around the world come together to put on a four day show filled with automobile stunts, high-speed spins, two wheel driving, and some motocross acrobatics.

“So we’ll be having motorcycles and car stunt shows,” said Miguel Sanchez, events manager for Nitro Extreme. “There are stunt men from movies, and one of the stuntmen is from the Fast and Furious movie. We’re gonna do freestyle, motorcycles inside a sphere, and we got mustangs running on two wheels, Nissan cars doing drifting outside.”

If you’re not into the fast cars and flips, there will be plenty of other activities for the whole family like bounce houses, face painting, photo opportunities and plenty of food at the concession stands.

‘Nitro Extreme’ kicks off Thursday and will continue until Sunday, you can purchase tickets here.

