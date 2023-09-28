Nappanee woman receives Indiana CASA Volunteer of the Year award

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - A Nappanee woman received the Indiana CASA Volunteer of the Year award for going above and beyond to help vulnerable children in our community.

Andrea Herschberger has been described by her peers as a “gentle warrior.” She has advocated for 27 kids over the last 14 years.

She received the award at the Indiana State CASA Conference.

“I don’t do it for recognition. It never dawned on me that they might choose me. It just didn’t dawn on me,” said Herschberger.

Herschberger said she was in shock when her director told her she was this year’s recipient.

“When she called me to tell me that they had selected me I was in a store, and I nearly crashed my cart,” said Herschberger.

CASA volunteers see children once a month and advocate for them in the courtroom. Volunteers look at every case through a child’s lens.

“To advocate for the best interest of a child who is in the system and who needs services and who has been abused or neglected,” said Herschberger.

Herschberger said this experience has opened her eyes in many ways.

“Even though I can’t fix every child’s situation, I can see good things happening for them and it’s a meaningful thing to do with my time. That my Christian faith motivates me without a doubt. I’ve been involved with kids when my boys were in school. I did a lot of volunteering at school, and I began to see that there were so many kids right around me that were having a tough time,” she said.

If you would like to become a CASA volunteer or would like to donate, click here.

