Michiana Orchid Society hosting fall show at Holy Cross College

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall flower festivities will be underway this weekend in South Bend!

The Michiana Orchid Society will be hosting a fall show this Saturday, Sept. 30, and Sunday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event organizers say the free show will have tons of photo ops and will educate attendees on the wonderful world of orchids. Those interested will also be able to purchase orchids at the show.

It’s the first time the event will be held since the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the Michiana Orchid Society, click here.

