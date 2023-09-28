Michiana Eats: Moser’s Austrian Cafe

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Moser’s Austrian Cafe is known as a destination in New Carlisle. If you’re driving through town, you have to stop there.

“We are an Austrian and German cuisine, and we are authentic,” said Margaret Czarnecki, co-owner of Moser’s. “The man who started the restaurant is from Salzburg area.

In addition to the authentic cuisine, he restaurant serves authentic Stiegl beer.

“At one point, we were the number one sales of Stiegl in North America,” Czarnecki said.

People also head to Moser’s for the schnitzel, sausage, sauerkraut, and purple cabbage. You can check out the good eats for yourself by watching the video above! You can also check out the full menu by clicking here.

Moser’s is located at 201 E. Michigan Street. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but it’s open the rest of the week at the following times:

Wednesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There’s also a coffee and candy shop connected to Moser’s called Carlisle Coffee & Sweets. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Moser’s has another Oktoberfest event coming up on Oct. 7. A German band will come and play.

