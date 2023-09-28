Michiana Eats: Moser’s Austrian Cafe

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Moser’s Austrian Cafe is known as a destination in New Carlisle. If you’re driving through town, you have to stop there.

“We are an Austrian and German cuisine, and we are authentic,” said Margaret Czarnecki, co-owner of Moser’s. “The man who started the restaurant is from Salzburg area.

In addition to the authentic cuisine, he restaurant serves authentic Stiegl beer.

“At one point, we were the number one sales of Stiegl in North America,” Czarnecki said.

People also head to Moser’s for the schnitzel, sausage, sauerkraut, and purple cabbage. You can check out the good eats for yourself by watching the video above! You can also check out the full menu by clicking here.

Moser’s is located at 201 E. Michigan Street. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but it’s open the rest of the week at the following times:

  • Wednesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There’s also a coffee and candy shop connected to Moser’s called Carlisle Coffee & Sweets. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Moser’s has another Oktoberfest event coming up on Oct. 7. A German band will come and play.

Moser’s is located at 201 E. Michigan Street. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but it’s...
Moser’s is located at 201 E. Michigan Street. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, but it’s open the rest of the week(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Whether it was the zombies or something else, there was a good turnout for Campus Safety's...

Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival

Updated: seconds ago
|
By George Mallet
Whether it was the zombies or something else, there was a good turnout for Campus Safety’s ZOMBIE Preparedness Festival.

News

Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Expansion rules approved for South Bend's riverfront district

Updated: 11 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 16 minutes ago

News

First United Methodist hosts fundraiser for Upper Room Recovery Community

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Thursday’s luncheon is to support its transitional housing program.

Latest News

News

First United Methodist hosts fundraiser for Upper Room Recovery Community

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

Michiana Eats: Moser's Austrian Cafe

Updated: 55 minutes ago

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Thick fog Friday morning; Sunshine in the afternoon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Visibility will be reduced Friday morning with fog developing to start the day

News

First Alert Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished

Updated: 2 hours ago