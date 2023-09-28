Advertise With Us

Man celebrating 102nd birthday says having a sense of humor keeps him young

Roger Antonucci celebrated turning 102 years old this week. (Source: Atlanta News First)
By Amanda Rose and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating another milestone birthday.

Roger Antonucci turned 102 years old this week.

Antonucci’s two daughters, Lisa Messina and Melanie Thompson, organized their dad’s 102nd birthday celebration on Wednesday at The Oaks at Towne Lake, an assisted living facility.

They said their proud Italian father was born and raised in Philadelphia before moving to Georgia about 20 years ago.

He lived a modest life as a tailor and was married for 65 years to his sweetheart, Anne.

“His mom lived to 101, so he’s outlived everybody in his family,” Thompson said.

Age is just a number for Antonucci.

“I feel like I’m about 79, 80 years old,” Antonucci said.

Antonucci’s advice for staying young is to have a sense of humor as he keeps his loved ones always smiling.

“And I like women. I like women,” he said.

Thompson added, “Roger likes sports and women, probably not in that order.”

And he’s ready to keep the birthday celebrations coming.

“I feel like I could go for another two, three more years,” Antonucci said.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Whether it was the zombies or something else, there was a good turnout for Campus Safety's...
Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival
Notre Dame uses zombies to draw students to emergency preparedness festival
Expansion rules approved for South Bend's riverfront district
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina forms in the Atlantic Ocean, trailing Tropical Storm Philippe