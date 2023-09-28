Advertise With Us

Liberty Elementary shows appreciation to Mishawaka PD for Police Officer Day

By Natacha Casal
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The sounds of police sirens filled the air outside of Liberty Elementary School Thursday afternoon. Students lined up outside with excitement, signs, and letters in hand. What started as a fourth-grade appreciation project turned into an entire school affair.

“I like to do a lot of these types of things, actually. I love any opportunity I can kind of take my students and have them think outside of themselves, and think of others and just what a small act of kindness and how that can kind of make someone’s day,” said Mrs. Kelly Foley, a fourth grade teacher “And so we are thrilled to be able to do it for the Mishawaka Police Department.”

Children gathered around the officers eager to take pictures and give them their signs. Mrs. Foley said while preparing for the event, it opened up a lot of conversations with her students.

“What is the day in the life of a police officer? What do they do being away from their families to protect ours?,” said Mrs. Foley.

Lt. Bruce Faltynski was one of the many officers from the Mishawaka Police Department that came to the event and he said events like these can help make an impact on officers mental health.

“This is encouraging. Um, uniform officers that go to call to call and dealing with people on a regular basis that necessarily don’t want the police there; it’s their worst day and, you know, we are there to help and take control of the situation,” Faltynski said. “This here allows us to have that positive influence and encouragement to know, ‘Hey we are making a difference, and we have that support from our community.’”

Liberty Elementary School’s principal, Rebecca Cummings, said she is hoping to have more impactful events like these for the upcoming school years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Freeman encouraged by team’s mentality following loss to Ohio State
The first floor of the Lafayette Building will be reserved for retail space, with floors 2...
Plans call for historic Lafayette building to receive renovations
The $1 million grant will be strategically allocated across various key areas to maximize its...
La Casa de Amistad thankful for $1M grant from Lilly Endowment to boost youth programs
La Casa de Amistad thankful for $1M grant from Lilly Endowment