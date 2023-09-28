Liberty Elementary shows appreciation to Mishawaka PD for Police Officer Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The sounds of police sirens filled the air outside of Liberty Elementary School Thursday afternoon. Students lined up outside with excitement, signs, and letters in hand. What started as a fourth-grade appreciation project turned into an entire school affair.

“I like to do a lot of these types of things, actually. I love any opportunity I can kind of take my students and have them think outside of themselves, and think of others and just what a small act of kindness and how that can kind of make someone’s day,” said Mrs. Kelly Foley, a fourth grade teacher “And so we are thrilled to be able to do it for the Mishawaka Police Department.”

Children gathered around the officers eager to take pictures and give them their signs. Mrs. Foley said while preparing for the event, it opened up a lot of conversations with her students.

“What is the day in the life of a police officer? What do they do being away from their families to protect ours?,” said Mrs. Foley.

Lt. Bruce Faltynski was one of the many officers from the Mishawaka Police Department that came to the event and he said events like these can help make an impact on officers mental health.

“This is encouraging. Um, uniform officers that go to call to call and dealing with people on a regular basis that necessarily don’t want the police there; it’s their worst day and, you know, we are there to help and take control of the situation,” Faltynski said. “This here allows us to have that positive influence and encouragement to know, ‘Hey we are making a difference, and we have that support from our community.’”

Liberty Elementary School’s principal, Rebecca Cummings, said she is hoping to have more impactful events like these for the upcoming school years.

