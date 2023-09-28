Advertise With Us

La Casa de Amistad thankful for $1M grant from Lilly Endowment to boost youth programs

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - La Casa de Amistad, on the brink of celebrating its 50th anniversary, was awarded a substantial $1 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The grant is set to fortify the organization’s youth initiatives over the course of three years.

This generous grant, funded under Lilly Endowment’s “Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana” initiative, comes as a testament to La Casa de Amistad’s unwavering dedication and the critical role it plays in nurturing the future of South Bend’s youth and families.

Juan Constantino, La Casa’s Executive Director, expressed his excitement about this transformational gift, saying, “We are so thankful to the Lilly Endowment, to the community who help put it together, to our team that truly does the work day in and day out.”

The $1 million grant will be strategically allocated across various key areas to maximize its impact. Specifically, the funds will be utilized for new classroom technology and updating educational resources to enhance learning experiences for the youth.

A portion of these funds will also go towards building a playground, which the kids have been asking for.

Lilly Endowment’s “Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana” initiative aims to empower youth-serving organizations throughout the state to improve their capacity to nurture the academic, physical, and social well-being of Hoosier kids.

If you would like to donate to La Casa de Amistad, you can do so by clicking here.

