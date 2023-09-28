Indiana breaks ground on new $1.2B prison in Westville

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The state of Indiana is spending big on those spending time.

Groundbreaking ceremonies on Thursday marked the start of a $1.2 billion project to build a new prison on the same campus as the old and current Westville facility.

When the new prison is complete in about four years, the old one will close, as will the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

The new prison in Westville is designed to increase safety, security, and programming. “To be able to house substance abuse disorder treatment, mental health treatment, educational services, all in one building while folks are not just repaying their debt back to society, but also trying to correct their own life’s course, this is going to be our shining example of how it should be done going from today forward,” Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb told news reporters.

Indiana Department of Correction Commissioner Christina Reagle says the current prison in Westville was designed to be a state-run mental hospital in the ‘50s. It became a prison in the ‘70s after the state was sued over prison overcrowding.

“It’s not a hard in facility so there are, there’s drywall where incarcerated individuals might have access to areas where we wouldn’t traditionally want to ask them to have access to,” Reagle said. “It’s just not made for incarcerated individuals. It’s not made for correctional staff.”

The project has been in development since 2007. Earthwork is well underway.

“This is the philosophy of fixing your roof while the sun is shining,” said Governor Holcomb. “Don’t wait until it’s raining. Don’t wait until there’s an emergency or a catastrophe to say I wish we should have done that. We have the ability, and, like I said, the financial wherewithal to do big things now and we’re going to do it.”

Holcomb says the state will pay for the project in cash.

