Indiana BMV switching to new hours next week

(Indiana BMV)
By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be switching hours next week!

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, BMV branches will have new hours to provide service six days a week across the state. The BMV says the shift in operating hours is in response to increasing customer preference to use out-of-branch transaction options.

The state says that the shift allows BMV workers more opportunities to participate in critical on-the-job training.

Customers can also complete an online transaction or visit a BMV Connect kiosk 24/7.

To find your BMV’s hours, click here.

