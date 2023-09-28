Indiana BMV switching to new hours next week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will be switching hours next week!

Starting Monday, Oct. 2, BMV branches will have new hours to provide service six days a week across the state. The BMV says the shift in operating hours is in response to increasing customer preference to use out-of-branch transaction options.

The state says that the shift allows BMV workers more opportunities to participate in critical on-the-job training.

Customers can also complete an online transaction or visit a BMV Connect kiosk 24/7.

To find your BMV’s hours, click here.

