Gov. Holcomb weighs in on possible government shutdown

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb was in Westville on Thursday to mark the groundbreaking for a new $1.2 billion prison, but he did more than just breaking ground while he was there.

Holcomb also shared his thoughts on the possible government shutdown as negotiations enter the 11th hour. A shutdown will effectively begin at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1, if Congress is not able to pass a funding plan that the president signs into law.

Millions of federal workers face delayed paychecks when the government shuts down.

“What concerns me most is the people obviously, federal employees,” Holcomb explained. “Not just their programs, but they themselves potentially have to go without pay.”

Among those federal employees are roughly 20,000 Hoosiers.

