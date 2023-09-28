Advertise With Us

Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland in Florida.(CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Fla. (Gray News) – A small alligator that recently became an internet sensation for missing its top jaw officially has a name.

After receiving dozens of suggestions, members of Gatorland have named her Jawlene as a spinoff from one of Dolly Parton’s songs.

“This gator is an absolute treasure,” Gatorland President and CEO Mark McHugh said in a Facebook post. “But another American treasure is Dolly Parton. Man, we love Dolly so much. One of the names that kind of run really clear with us and grew on us was a takeoff of one of Dolly’s famous songs.”

Jawlene has a private bungalow at Gatorland to keep her isolated from the other animals while she adjusts to her new environment.

McHugh said she ate two mice on her own Wednesday and is slowly starting to gain some weight.

The folks at Gatorland believe her snout was probably sliced off by a boat propeller and had probably been living off things like frogs and snails.

McHugh said they plan to hold off on the potential of a prosthetic jaw for now so she can get comfortable with her living arrangements.

“We don’t want to stress her out,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo of the scene with multiple officers responding.
Police investigating after chase ends on South Bend’s west side
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu
Prosecutor in Delphi murders case responds to ‘ritualistic sacrifice’ claim, other recent court filings
According to the sign on this Lake City Bank ATM, the bank's ATMs and ITMs are currently out of...
Several Michiana-area banks, credit unions experiencing ATM outages
Barton’s Home Outlet store in Mishawaka to open this fall
New Barton’s Home Outlet store opens in Mishawaka

Latest News

Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished
The building has been vacant since the Y closed in May 2020. The YMCA said it is now working...
Old YMCA building on Northside Boulevard to be demolished
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
If you sold Taylor Swift or Beyonce tickets this year, the IRS wants you
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm